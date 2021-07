Philadelphia 76ers rumors are getting spicy as the NBA Offseason gets rolling. Could the Sixers trade for Damian Lillard without trading away Matisse Thybulle? Should the Sixers give up Ben Simmons to the Chicago Bulls? What’s the potential the 76ers can get Damian Lillard without trading Tyrese Maxey? Host Chase Senior breaks all of those questions down in today’s mailbag. - Trade Ben Simmons to the Chicago Bulls? - Could the Sixers get Damian Lillard without trading Matisse Thybulle? - Could the Sixers get Lillard without trading Tryese Maxey? - Biggest bust in the 2021 NBA Draft? Let’s show the bosses at Chat Sports that Sixers fans represent - get us to 1,000 subscribers!