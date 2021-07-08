Cancel
Hickman County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Hickman, Lewis, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hickman; Lewis; Perry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LEWIS...NORTHEASTERN PERRY AND SOUTHWESTERN HICKMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 621 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Linden, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Centerville, Lobelville, Kimmins, Nunnelly and Pleasantville.

alerts.weather.gov

