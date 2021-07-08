Special Weather Statement issued for Hickman, Lewis, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hickman; Lewis; Perry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LEWIS...NORTHEASTERN PERRY AND SOUTHWESTERN HICKMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 621 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Linden, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Centerville, Lobelville, Kimmins, Nunnelly and Pleasantville.alerts.weather.gov
