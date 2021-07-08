Cancel
Clark County, IN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK AND NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 720 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Windy Hills, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Clark and northwestern Jefferson Counties, including the following locations... Clarksville, Louisville Bowman Field, Oak Park, Watson, Clark Regional Airport, Cementville, Utica and Sellersburg. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

