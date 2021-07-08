Cancel
Currituck County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Currituck by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Currituck A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PASQUOTANK...NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN AND NORTHWESTERN CURRITUCK COUNTIES At 722 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Morgans Corner, or near South Mills, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Pasquotank, northwestern Camden and northwestern Currituck Counties, including the following locations... Tar Corner, Horseshoe, Sharon, Lilly, Pierceville and Johnsons Corner. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN

alerts.weather.gov

South Mills, NC
Currituck, NC
Currituck County, NC
