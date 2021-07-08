Officials urge non-vaccinated North Carolinians to get vaccinated as Delta variant spreads

ORANGE (CBSLA) — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Orange County, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency, and emergency room doctors at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange said they have noticed the uptick. Doctors at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange say they have noticed a surge in COVID patients. (CBSLA) “What we’re seeing today over, you know, last couple weeks is the result of gathering of unvaccinated patients probably around Fourth of July holiday,” Dr. Brian Lee said. “Definitely transmissibility is between the highest risk people [who] are unvaccinated people who are not masking and gathering together.” Lee...