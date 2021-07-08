Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Officials urge non-vaccinated North Carolinians to get vaccinated as Delta variant spreads

By Kristy Kepley-Steward
wcti12.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWLOS — North Carolina officials say as the more infectious and potentially more dangerous Delta variant is rapidly spreading in the state, the number of hospitalizations and deaths are again increasing. As a result, Health and Human Services officials are urging all unvaccinated North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccine...

wcti12.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolinians#Delta#Health And Human Services#Wlos#State Epidemiologist Dr#Covid#Ncdhhs#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Pharmaceuticalshealthnewshub.org

You’ve Had COVID, But No Vaccine: Are You Protected From Delta Variant?

When people insist they don’t need a vaccination because they’ve already had COVID-19, they’re actually declaring natural immunity is stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts and researchers disagree. The CDC says people infected with COVID-19 have some short-term natural protection, but it’s uncertain...
Public HealthMinot Daily News

ND Health Department reminds people to take precautions amid Delta variant concerns

BISMARCK – As the Delta variant of COVID-19 has recently emerged as the dominant strain in the United States, the North Dakota Department of Health reminds the public of the importance of prevention measures and vaccinations to reduce the risk of transmitting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. COVID-19, including the Delta variant, is present and spreading in North Dakota communities. Individuals who are not feeling well are encouraged to stay home and seek out a COVID-19 testing opportunity.
Oklahoma StateJournal Record

Officials plead for Oklahomans to vaccinate

OKLAHOMA CITY – A coalition of Oklahoma health officials on Tuesday pleaded with Oklahomans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as numbers of cases and hospitalizations rise in the state. Aaron Wendelboe, an epidemiologist at the University of Oklahoma College of Public Health, said hospitalizations have nearly tripled since June. The...
Orange County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Orange County Reports Spike In COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations

ORANGE (CBSLA) — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Orange County, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency, and emergency room doctors at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange said they have noticed the uptick. Doctors at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange say they have noticed a surge in COVID patients. (CBSLA) “What we’re seeing today over, you know, last couple weeks is the result of gathering of unvaccinated patients probably around Fourth of July holiday,” Dr. Brian Lee said. “Definitely transmissibility is between the highest risk people [who] are unvaccinated people who are not masking and gathering together.” Lee...
Forsyth County, NCnc.gov

Governor Cooper Encourages North Carolinians to Get Their Shot at Forsyth County Vaccine Clinic

Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited a vaccine clinic at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to encourage more North Carolinians get their COVID-19 vaccine. “Thanks to these safe, effective and free vaccines, North Carolinians are safely getting back to doing the things they love,” Governor Cooper said. “But this pandemic isn’t over yet. We need everyone to get a shot, so we can turn the final corner on this virus.”
Crawford County, MOthreeriverspublishing.com

Surge of RSV causes some concern

In June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory about an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity for this time of year across parts of the southern United States. Earlier this month, a local childcare facility reported concerns with the illness in Crawford County, too.
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Effectively Cuts Infection in Pregnant Women

Last Updated: July 21, 2021. Findings based on large study of 15,000 Israeli women. WEDNESDAY, July 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is associated with a significantly lower risk for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in pregnant women, according to a study published online July 12 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The first official week of summer has brought about a change in the trajectory of COVID in the U.S. While cases remain far below their highest points seen in January, new infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant are continuing to spread. Now, some states are seeing considerable COVID surges as officials struggle to vaccinate certain parts of the population, according to data from The Washington Post.
Pharmaceuticalsfoxwilmington.com

Fully vaccinated, immunocompromised patients should keep masking up as experts probe booster shots: CDC panel

Immunocompromised patients fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue to wear face masks, maintain 6 feet of distance and take preventive steps as researchers continue to weigh booster doses in the fragile population. Dr. Sara Oliver, member of the CDC’s Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS), presented slides during the Advisory Committee on...
Kansas StateJunction City Daily Union

Increased Interseasonal Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Activity in Kansas and United States

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is issuing a health advisory to notify clinicians and caregivers about increased interseasonal respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity in Kansas. Due to this increased activity, KDHE encourages broader testing for RSV among patients presenting with acute respiratory illness who test negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. RSV can be associated with severe disease in young children and older adults. This health advisory also serves as a reminder to healthcare personnel, childcare providers, and staff of long-term care facilities to avoid reporting to work while acutely ill – even if they test negative for SARS-CoV-2. In Kansas and the United States, RSV infections primarily occur during the cold and flu season in fall and winter. Beginning the week of June 11, 2021, Kansas syndromic surveillance has detected a three week increase of RSV cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy