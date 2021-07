Megan Thee Stallion has been working diligently on her music career and she's hoping to make a statement in the process. The 26-year-old rapper went from college student to multi-millionaire in a few years, and she's ready to share what she's learned about making money. While promoting her Investing in Hotties initiative with the Cash App, Megan speaks to PEOPLE about her efforts to return love to her fans and leave her legacy as an artist who values being supportive of other women.