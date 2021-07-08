Cancel
Health Services

Telemedicine Not Equivalent to In-person Care

By Staff
ramblernewspapers.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucson, Ariz.—With improvements in technology, telemedicine has become increasingly popular, and increased 154 percent in…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

#Telemedicine#Community Journalism#Rambler Newspapers
Health Serviceshealthitanalytics.com

Study: How Whole-Person Care Delivers Meaningful Outcomes That Last

As a part of a recent analysis of the real-world impact of the Ontrak program, we reviewed healthcare utilization and costs over a 36-month time period and compared the outcomes for Ontrak graduates to individuals who were eligible to enroll but did not. This study demonstrates our ability to help...
HealthForbes

Food As Medicine: A High-Tech Approach For Whole-Person Care

Dr. Swift is a Managing Director at PwC's Strategy&, a Whole-Person Care expert, and an Ayurveda & Integrative Medicine student at MIU. The array of technology solutions which claim to support healthier eating is staggering. Despite this, Americans continue to struggle to maintain a trim waistline and avoid weight-related health...
Health ServicesWebProNews

How Telemedicine is Changing Nursing Homes

As we are all aware, nursing homes suffered a great deal during the height of the pandemic, and even long after many things were getting back to normal, nursing homes still lacked the staff they needed to fully meet the medical needs of their patients. In fact, 10% of patients who enter a nursing facility for post-acute care never see a physician during their stay. Sadly, this statistic leads to poor medical outcomes and higher re-hospitalization rates.
Birmingham, ALuab.edu

UAB Eye Care launches telemedicine services for low-vision care

the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s School of Optometry’s clinical arm, has expanded its low-vision services in response to the expected increased demand for low-vision services. The clinic is one of few in Alabama to offer a telemedicine option to low-vision patients who cannot travel or who reside in rural areas.
Wilmington, NCWilmingtonBiz

Hospice’s Personalized Care Puts Your Goals First

Sponsored Content provided by Kelly Erola - Chief Medical Officer, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. Each of us is unique in our own way. We have personal likes and dislikes. We all have different values, priorities, desires, fears, interpersonal relationships, spiritual beliefs, and pain thresholds. Hospice Interdisciplinary Teams (IDT) take all these things into consideration and work to provide care that improves quality of life for each individual patient – physically, emotionally and spiritually.
Titusville Herald

Personal care/light cleaning

Personal care , light housekeeping for elderly women 3 days a week , approx 9-10 hrs,Billie Brown Building. Call 8145897410.
Schuylkill County, PAPottsville Republican Herald

Schuylkill County nursing, personal care homes ease restrictions

Long-term care facilities in Schuylkill County have started easing restrictions as the COVID-19 pandemic slows down and vaccination rates rise. At Providence Place Senior Living in Pottsville, daily activities, community events and visitation have resumed almost like normal after a year and a half of restrictions. “It feels wonderful,” Sue...
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

Valleywise Health has big plans for the future in Phoenix

One of the Valley’s longest- running health care systems has its sights set on growth during the next few years, with special attention being paid to the community’s most vulnerable. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt...
Louisville, KYPosted by
Louisville Business First

Louisville's Largest Licensed Personal-Care Homes

ABOUT THE LIST: Information was obtained from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, facility websites and representatives and Louisville Business First research. Local refers to the Louisville area of Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham and Shelby counties in Kentucky. The facilities on this list are licensed as free-standing personal-care homes...
Health ServicesCornell University

Leadership changes support “whole-person care” at Cornell Health

Cornell Health has welcomed a new member to its senior leadership team this summer as head of a new department designed to support the delivery of collaborative medical and mental health care. Marie Phoenix (formerly Marie Henry), a Doctor of Nursing Practice with clinical experience in addiction medicine and mental...
Mental HealthGrand Forks Herald

Person-centered care means respecting personality traits

At first, the nursing home staff encouraged her to go to the dining room for meals, but that stresses her, so they eventually let her do what she wants and eat in her room. They told me they are respecting her choice which I know is true. When she’s alone, she can still enjoy reading, music and TV, and she has family and friends who visit which makes her happy. What worries me is that I’ve read that not taking people in care homes to communal dining rooms is a form of neglect. — MH.
Health ServicesValueWalk

The Thriving World of Telemedicine Services

Telehealth is less than a century old but has been growing in popularity at an incredible rate. Telehealth has continued to thrive even through opposing barriers. Starting in the 1920s, radio was used to give medical advice to ship clinicians. By the 1960s, primary and emergency services were transmitted via microwave. During the 1990s, videoconferencing for health skyrocketed, leading to today where even veterinary practices offer telemedicine services.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Weyman Perry to Retire From Personal Care, Inc.

Personal Care, Inc. today announced the retirement, effective September 30, 2021, of the firm’s President, Weyman Perry. Mr. Perry has served in his current role since January 2014, and prior to that, served for over 25 years in the healthcare community in the metro Atlanta area. During Mr. Perry’s tenure as President he played an important role in helping the firm continue to develop strategic partnerships across numerous organizations that provide care and support services to senior adults and to help lead the firm through significant changes in the industry overall. Mr. Perry continues to be very active in serving on community boards and corporate boards that are focused on the provision of care and services to the senior population at large. He has worked closely with community hospital systems, skilled nursing and rehab facilities, senior living communities, geriatric care managers, physicians, home health and hospice companies as well as organizations that serve the senior populations need for safe, affordable housing like Leading Age Georgia. Mr. Perry has also been active in numerous senior care provider organizations whose members represent all aspects of services and support needed by senior adults and their families. Personal Care, Inc. is Atlanta’s premier home care services provider. For over 40 years, Personal Care has been providing quality home care services to Atlantans allowing them to remain as independent as possible in their homes. Whether the need is for a Certified Nursing Assistant providing supportive services around activities of daily living or for more complex care oversight requiring nursing expertise, Personal Care is your trusted partner for home care in Atlanta.
Berkeley, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

$1,000 'Thank You' Stimulus Checks Going Out... And People Are Furious

It is pretty apparent that there will not be a fourth stimulus check coming, at least not any time soon, but there is still plenty of financial aid from the latest relief bill available. Just last week, monthly checks started going out as part of the the Federal Child Tax Credit expansion that was included in the American Rescue Plan package that was signed into a law in March. The bill also set aside money to distribute to Americans struggling to pay their rent or mortgage, and to parents needing help with their child care costs.
Texas Stateruralradio.com

Texas hospital reports its 1st case of lambda COVID-19 variant

(NEW YORK) — A major Texas hospital system has reported its first case of the lambda COVID-19 variant, as the state reels from the rampant delta variant. Houston Methodist Hospital, which operates eight hospitals in its network, said the first lambda case was confirmed Monday. The lambda variant was first...
Public Healthbleedingheartland.com

What do we owe the unvaccinated?

Ira Lacher: Should a person who has done the common-sense thing be mindful of others who have chosen to stay unvaccinated for COVID-19? In Texas, a doctor can legally discriminate against trans patients, as well as women who have had abortions. While this seems to empower healers to substitute their...

