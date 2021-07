Although North Dakota isn’t usually considered an outdoor enthusiast’s top destination, it should be. The state parks alone consist of everything from huge lakes, quiet forests, and – of course – breathtaking badlands. Many people head to the state’s only national park for the latter, but Travel + Leisure named the Little Missouri State Park the best in the state for its amazing, rugged landscape that is without the amount of traffic the national park gets. It’s all the great parts of the other without the busyness – what more could you ask for?