New Jersey health officials say that almost 50 fully-vaccinated people have died from COVID-19 according to data through July 12, NJ Advance Media reported on Wednesday. Donna Leusner, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Health, told the news outlet that all 49 people who died were over 50 years old. Thirty were over 80 years old, 13 people were between 65 and 79 years old, and six were between 50 and 64 years old.