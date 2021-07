Manifest should remain grounded now that it has not been able to find even a new home for itself. Let’s find out!. Sources have confirmed that the efforts in finding the new production house for the series have gone in vain at Netflix or any other outlets too therefore it’s most likely that Manifest season 4 won’t be happening at least any time soon. The Warner Bros TV Production Manifest during its third season had a weekly viewership of over 3 million but which was down 21% and 31% from what it had been during its sophomore year.