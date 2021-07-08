Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Impact Wrestling Results (7/8): Kenny Omega-Sami Callihan Contract Signing, More

By Brie Coder
wrestlinginc.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Thursday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling’s own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachael Ellering
Person
Sam Champion
Person
Gail Kim
Person
Sami Callihan
Person
Karl Anderson
Person
Kimber Lee
Person
Rich Swann
Person
Chris Sabin
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Manny Smith
Person
Don Callis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axs Tv#Combat#Wrestling Inc#Axs Tv#Impact Wrestling#Impactin60#Stevemaclin#Omega#Thedoncallis#Thesamicallihan#Impactwrestling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWE411mania.com

Sami Callihan on Kenny Omega: ‘He Disrespected the Company I Love’

– talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy spoke to Impact Wrestling star Sami Callihan, who is scheduled to challenge Kenny Omega for the Impact World title this Saturday at Slammiversary 2021. Below are some highlights. Sami Callihan on Kenny Omega as Impact World champion: “Kenny Omega came to IMPACT Wrestling and not only...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 7/8: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling heading into Slammiversary

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In addition to an excellent match against Petey Williams on last week’s Impact TV show, Bey did a face turn and helped to save Williams, Trey Miguel, and Josh Alexander from an attack by Rohit Raju, Shera, Ace Austin, and Madman Fulton. Bey has been on a roll since his recent return and looks to be a favorite in the upcoming Ultimate X match at Slammiversary.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Stipulation Revealed For Impact World Title Match At Slammiversary

A stipulation has been announced for the Impact World Title match between challenger Sami Callihan and champion Kenny Omega at Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view. Callihan vs. Omega will now be a No DQ match, with the title on the line. Callihan issued the challenge via promo on Twitter late last night,...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

New Stipulation Added To Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan At Slammiversary

In the main event of Slammiversary 2021, Kenny Omega will now defend his Impact World Championship against Sami Callihan in a No Disqualification match. Callihan would issue a challenge to Omega on his Twitter account in an expletive-filled rant. Signing off with the challenge of “Are you ready to have a No DQ date with the death machine?” The match would then be officially changed to a No Disqualification match on Impact’s Twitter page a short while after.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Three things Impact Wrestling got right at Slammiversary

On July 17, Impact Wrestling welcomed fans back for the 2021 edition of their Slammiversary Pay-Per-View, and while there are a couple of things you could criticize, the bookers put together a very good show for those in attendance (and those who watched at home. This was a show built...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 7/14 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Darby vs. Ethan headlines in Coffin Match, Brian Cage vs. Starks for FTW Title, Moxley vs. Anderson for NJPW U.S. Title, Omega-Hangman angle, Jericho-Spears angle, more (31 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite headlined by Darby vs. Ethan Page in a Coffin Match, plus Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage, Jon Moxley defending the U.S. Title against Karl Anderson, Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks, plus a Shawn Spears-Chris Jericho angle and a Kenny Omega-Hangman page angle, and more.
WWE411mania.com

Sami Callihan Wants To Make Kenny Omega Taste His Own Blood

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Sami Callihan spoke about his match with Kenny Omega at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary tonight and said that he plans to make him ‘taste his own blood’. He said: “No, this isn’t going to be your typical 5-star, 6-star, 7-star match at...
WWE411mania.com

Impact News: Gail Kim Welcomes Mickie James Back After Slammiversary, Thunder Rosa On Her Appearance

– Mickie James made her return to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary, and Gail Kim was there to welcome her back backstage afterward. As noted last night, James came down to the ring after Deonna Purrazzo defeated Thunder Rosa and invited Purrazzo to the NWA EmPowerrr PPV, then Mick Kicked her after getting insulted. You can see the below video with Kim welcoming her fellow former Knockout back:
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 7/14: Hits across the board, Adam Page and Kenny Omega get serious, Cody back to something important, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... I’m so glad we got to see the serious New Japan version of Karl Anderson. For far too long in the US, he has played the role of the aloof goof ball next to Doc Gallows. He proved he still has that serious side in him in a solid match with Jon Moxley. Moxley looked refreshed and excited after taking the past few weeks off. He got the clean win over Anderson as he looks to reestablish himself again on the singles roster.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Chaos Unfolds During Kenny Omega – Sami Callihan Contract Signing

Tonight on Impact Wrestling, the Impact World Champion Kenny Omega returned to the Impact Zone and took part in a contract signing for his scheduled bout against Sami Callihan at Slammiversary next Saturday. Well, as many know, in this sport, a contract signing never goes as planned. Earlier in tonight’s...
WWEringsidenews.com

Why Charlotte Flair’s WWE RAW Women’s Title Reign Was So Short

Charlotte Flair is on her way to becoming one of the most decorated champions in WWE history. She lost the RAW Women’s Title on RAW this week, but that still counted as a title run, no matter how short it is. There is a reason why she got such a short reign.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan First AEW Match Rumor Leaks

The rumor mill just doesn’t stop when it comes to Daniel Bryan. Now more than ever it looks like Bryan could very well be making the jump to AEW like many of us had thought would happen from the start…Alexa Bliss ‘Revealing’ New Ring Gear Photos Leak. As translated by...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan Makes Big Move After Quitting WWE

Daniel Bryan is still red hot on the radar as everyone wonders where he will be going to next in his wrestling career. Will Bryan hang it up for good or is there still one last step that he will take? Vince McMahon Outraged At ‘Broke’ Wrestlers. As translated by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy