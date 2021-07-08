Impact Wrestling Results (7/8): Kenny Omega-Sami Callihan Contract Signing, More

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... I’m so glad we got to see the serious New Japan version of Karl Anderson. For far too long in the US, he has played the role of the aloof goof ball next to Doc Gallows. He proved he still has that serious side in him in a solid match with Jon Moxley. Moxley looked refreshed and excited after taking the past few weeks off. He got the clean win over Anderson as he looks to reestablish himself again on the singles roster.