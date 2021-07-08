Cancel
The New Day Recall John Cena Being an Intense Clash of Clans Player

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena used to be a very invested Clash of Clans player, and the New Day discussed the matter on one of their recent podcasts. The trio discussed their experience with the mobile game and how Cena and Billy Kidman were both major players, with Big E. noting that Kidman spent “five figures” on the game. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

