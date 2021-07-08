Japan Declares State of Emergency, NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam Possibly Affected

– In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho discussed his new book, The Complete List of Jericho, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Chris Jericho on his Wrestle Kingdom 14 match with Hiroshi Tanahashi: “The Tanahashi match is one of my top favorite matches in the honorable matches section. That one kind of came out of nowhere. Tana’s been working almost as long as I have, I think he’s been working twenty five years. And I’ve always heard of Tanahashi, but I never really knew anything about him. And when I went to New Japan, I only did six matches there, but three of them were headlining the Tokyo Dome. 18 was versus Kenny, 19 was versus Naito and 20 was versus Tanahashi. And each one, like, I think my Tanahashi match was even better than the Kenny match, which is the one that everybody talks about, because I knew about Kenny. Kenny and I were obviously both from Winnipeg and there was a connection there. Plus we’re both Canadian. But with Tana, I really didn’t know.”