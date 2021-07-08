Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Japan Declares State of Emergency, NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam Possibly Affected

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNJPW’s Wrestle Grand Slam show could be postponed again, as Japan has declared a state of emergency due to a rise of COVID-19 infections. CNBC reports that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a new state of emergency in the hopes that it will stave off the rising wave of infections which will run from July 12th through August 22nd.

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shingo Takagi
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Kota Ibushi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Njpw#Wrestle#State Of Emergency#Grand Slam#Combat#Njpw#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The Tokyo Olympics has a new plague to worry about ...

Tokyo had no idea what it signed up for when it agreed to host the 2020 Summer Olympics. If the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t enough, Olympic officials have found themselves dealing with another unexpected plague — an oyster plague, reported BBC. Yes, oysters. Thousands of the shellfish invaded a key venue...
Public HealthPosted by
MassLive.com

Japan declares state of emergency to last during Olympics, no plans to cancel the games

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency for Tokyo on Thursday after a rise in COVID-19 cases in the region. The state of emergency will be in effect from July 12 to Aug. 22, meaning it will last through the 2021 Olympics. The Japanese government will speak with International Olympic Committee officials on Thursday to decide if spectators will be banned. Medical experts say this will help slow the spread of the virus, according to Axios.
Combat Sportspraisebaltimore.com

Olympic Committee Blocking Taekwondo Star From Tokyo Because She Represents Haiti, Fighter Claims

A teenage star Taekwondo fighter who used to compete with Team USA says she is being blocked from fighting in the Tokyo Olympics because she represents Haiti now. Aliyah Shipman, 18, claims that U.S. Olympic officials are trying to sabotage her “dream” of fighting at the Olympics by questioning her eligibility under false pretenses. The Florida resident whose great-grandfather was born in Haiti also suggested U.S. Taekwondo officials are extorting their Haitian counterparts in an effort to prevent her from fighting.
Public Healthperutribune.com

Japan to declare virus emergency lasting through Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is set to place Tokyo under a state of emergency that would last through the Olympics, fearing an ongoing COVID-19 surge will multiply during the Games. At a meeting with experts Thursday morning, government officials proposed a plan to issue a state of emergency in Tokyo from next Monday to Aug. 22. The Summer Olympics, already delayed a year by the pandemic, begin July 23 and close Aug. 8.
Public HealthVoice of America

Japan Formally Declares New COVID-19 State of Emergency for Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has formally declared a new state of emergency for Tokyo due to the rise of new COVID-19 cases in the capital city. The new decree will take effect next Monday, July 12 and last until August 22 — a period that will cover the duration of the Tokyo Olympics, which will take place between July 23 and August 8.
Combat Sportsf4wonline.com

NJPW reveals full card for Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome

New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed the full card for Wrestle Grand Slam, which will take place at the Tokyo Dome on July 25. Following the events of this weekend’s Summer Struggle events, new title matches have been added. A rematch for the IWGP Tag Team titles will take place, with former champions Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi taking on new champions Tetsuya Naito and SANADA. And after issuing a challenge, Robbie Eagles will get a shot at El Desperado’s Junior Heavyweight title.
Combat Sportsf4wonline.com

Fans to vote on NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam KOPW 2021 stipulations

Fans will decide whether handcuffs or blindfolds will be used in the New Japan Ranbo for the provisional KOPW 2021 title at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome. Current provisional KOPW 2021 holder Toru Yano made the announcement in an interview on NJPW's website. Yano stated that as with...
Combat SportsPosted by
Fightful

Three Title Matches, Jeff Cobb vs. Kazuchika Okada Added To NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam

The card for NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam is set. NJPW announced that three title matches have been added to NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam on July 25. The co-main event will see an IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Title rematch as new champions Tetsuya Naito & SANADA will defend against former champions Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi). Naito & SANADA defeated ZSJ & Taichi at NJPW Summer Struggle on July 11.
WWE411mania.com

Chris Jericho on Where He Ranks His Wrestle Kingdom 14 Match With Hiroshi Tanahashi

– In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho discussed his new book, The Complete List of Jericho, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Chris Jericho on his Wrestle Kingdom 14 match with Hiroshi Tanahashi: “The Tanahashi match is one of my top favorite matches in the honorable matches section. That one kind of came out of nowhere. Tana’s been working almost as long as I have, I think he’s been working twenty five years. And I’ve always heard of Tanahashi, but I never really knew anything about him. And when I went to New Japan, I only did six matches there, but three of them were headlining the Tokyo Dome. 18 was versus Kenny, 19 was versus Naito and 20 was versus Tanahashi. And each one, like, I think my Tanahashi match was even better than the Kenny match, which is the one that everybody talks about, because I knew about Kenny. Kenny and I were obviously both from Winnipeg and there was a connection there. Plus we’re both Canadian. But with Tana, I really didn’t know.”
SportsMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Japan PM says world should see safe Olympics

TOKYO — The world needs to see that Japan can stage a safe Olympics, the country’s prime minister told sports officials earlier today, ahead of the Tokyo Games. Tens of thousands of athletes, officials, games staff and media are arriving in Japan amid a local state of emergency and widespread opposition from the general public.
WWE411mania.com

Lineup Set for This Week’s NJPW Strong: Tag Team Turbulence Round 1

– NJPW announced the lineup for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. This Friday’s episode will feature Round 1 of the Tag Team Turbulence tournament. For this week’s show, The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) will be facing the team of Clark Connors & TJP. You can view that lineup below:
Public HealthMiami Herald

Two athletes infected with COVID in Tokyo Olympic Village

Two South African footballers tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympic Village, where athletes are housed during the competition. The cases are the first reported among athletes at the village, according to a document from Tokyo’s Olympic-organizing committee on Sunday. There are 55 positive cases tied to the Tokyo Games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy