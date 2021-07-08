4 Stocks That Boast Impressive Interest Coverage Ratio

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries' shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings beat in six of the past seven quarters and raised guidance for adjusted income from continuing operations for fiscal 2021. The company's comprehensive transformational initiative called 2020 Vision should help it attain long-term profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Acquisitions act as a growth analyst. Consistent dividend payments and share repurchases not only boost investor confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. However, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a difficult labor environment. Increasing expenses resulting from acquisitions is likely to weigh on ABM Industries' bottom line. High debt may limit the company's future expansion in new markets and worsen its risk profile.”