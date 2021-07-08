Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

4 Stocks That Boast Impressive Interest Coverage Ratio

Zacks.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe often judge a company on the basis of its sales and earnings. These, however, may not be enough. Sometimes, a stock gets a boost if these numbers climb year over year or surpass estimates in a particular quarter, thus offering a great opportunity for an investor with a shorter horizon to cash in on. But if you seek long-term returns, investments backed only by sales and earnings numbers may not yield the desired results.

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Expense#Target Corporation#Herc Holdings Inc#Ebit#Dillard S Inc#Tgt Free Report#Hri Free Report#Echo Global Logistics#The Research Wizard#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Danaher

In the current session, Danaher Inc. (NYSE:DHR) is trading at $284.90, after a 0.41% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased by 6.69%, and in the past year, by 45.65%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Announce -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.86). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 226.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$14.99 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report sales of $14.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the lowest is $14.82 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.69. Qualys posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.
StocksZacks.com

How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks with this Screener

The market roared back Tuesday after Wall Street dumped stocks to start the week. All three major U.S. indexes jumped roughly 1.6% as bullish investors decided to break up the recent selling wave. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow all sit within roughly 2% of their July 12 highs amid another busy week of corporate earnings.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Post $1.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. QCR posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,658,900 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the June 15th total of 3,094,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

REXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries' shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings beat in six of the past seven quarters and raised guidance for adjusted income from continuing operations for fiscal 2021. The company's comprehensive transformational initiative called 2020 Vision should help it attain long-term profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Acquisitions act as a growth analyst. Consistent dividend payments and share repurchases not only boost investor confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. However, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a difficult labor environment. Increasing expenses resulting from acquisitions is likely to weigh on ABM Industries' bottom line. High debt may limit the company's future expansion in new markets and worsen its risk profile.”
Jericho, NYmodernreaders.com

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $2.28 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.
Stocksinvesting.com

Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.14). Avalara posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$733.09 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report sales of $733.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $740.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $719.30 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $678.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Post $0.87 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.11. Choice Hotels International posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 569.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post sales of $75.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.80 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $84.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Stocks with High Short Interest to Buy This Summer

As the trend in which retail traders bet on stocks based solely on social-media hype continues, several stocks with high short interest could witness a short squeeze in the coming months. VMware (NYSE:VMW), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Macy's (M) are examples of names that possess high short interest and are being discussed on social media. Because of this, we think these stocks could witness a solid rally in the near term. Read on.The short squeeze wave, which took the stock market by storm earlier this year, drove sky-rocketing rallies by GameStop Corp . (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), among other meme stocks. The retail trading frenzy has been continuing into this summer. According to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), retail traders account for 10% of the United States’ stock trading volume.
StocksZacks.com

5 Stocks with Compelling Buy Points

Sometimes you don’t really have a plan. You’re really looking to play safe, no matter what. And if there’s nothing safe out there, you’d rather stay put, hanging on to what you deem valuable and taking gains on what you consider risky. And a quick look at what earnings season...

Comments / 0

Community Policy