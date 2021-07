SPLK - Free Report) closed at $134.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Heading into today, shares of the maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data had gained 5.76% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.74% in that time.