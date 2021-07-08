Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 8th

As sharp as the selloff was yesterday, it appears market participants are using the pullback as a buying opportunity today. The Dow was up 1.25%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.8%, and the Nasdaq put up a gain of just under 0.4%. Yesterday’s selloff was largely due to concerns over the Delta variant of Covid-19 spreading more intensely than estimated and affecting economic growth, but today those appear to be abated. It wasn’t far from all-time highs regardless, as after the selloff yesterday the S&P 500 was still only a mere 3.1% below the prior peak. One thing to keep an eye on is that 10-year Treasury yield, which dropped to below 1.14% on Monday, a 5-month low. That is signaling slower global growth despite economies reopening with vaccination drives. Bitcoin and crypto was also in the news, as the cryptocurrency fell below $30,000 overnight. This may not affect overall sentiment by itself, but a selloff in speculative assets could signal more trouble ahead. That being said, a lower discount rate would also help long-term assets, and fiscal and monetary stimulus aren’t slowing anytime soon. The deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Buys. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best Top Buys.