Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 8th

Zacks.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLPX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of building products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20% over the last 60 days. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Price and Consensus. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Quote. Louisiana-Pacific...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

StocksForbes

Aci Worldwide Inc Ranked Among Today’s Top Buys

As sharp as the selloff was yesterday, it appears market participants are using the pullback as a buying opportunity today. The Dow was up 1.25%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.8%, and the Nasdaq put up a gain of just under 0.4%. Yesterday’s selloff was largely due to concerns over the Delta variant of Covid-19 spreading more intensely than estimated and affecting economic growth, but today those appear to be abated. It wasn’t far from all-time highs regardless, as after the selloff yesterday the S&P 500 was still only a mere 3.1% below the prior peak. One thing to keep an eye on is that 10-year Treasury yield, which dropped to below 1.14% on Monday, a 5-month low. That is signaling slower global growth despite economies reopening with vaccination drives. Bitcoin and crypto was also in the news, as the cryptocurrency fell below $30,000 overnight. This may not affect overall sentiment by itself, but a selloff in speculative assets could signal more trouble ahead. That being said, a lower discount rate would also help long-term assets, and fiscal and monetary stimulus aren’t slowing anytime soon. The deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Buys. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best Top Buys.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Announce -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.86). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 226.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
StocksZacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 20th

AEVA - Free Report) is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days. Baidu, Inc. (. BIDU - Free Report) provides internet search services. The Zacks Consensus...
StocksZacks.com

How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks with this Screener

The market roared back Tuesday after Wall Street dumped stocks to start the week. All three major U.S. indexes jumped roughly 1.6% as bullish investors decided to break up the recent selling wave. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow all sit within roughly 2% of their July 12 highs amid another busy week of corporate earnings.
Jericho, NYmodernreaders.com

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jrs Investments Llc Sells 12,177 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 12,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $803,925.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,826 shares in the company, valued at $912,792.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksinvesting.com

Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Marketsinvesting.com

Why Alimentation Couche-Tard Remains a Top Stock to Buy in July

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD.B), a major convenience store and gas station chain, is showing signs of recovery in the post-pandemic scenario. The recent earnings reports indicate that it is well positioned to be a pandemic recovery play. Couche-Tard’s strong financial outlook makes its stock appear cheap relative to its growth potential.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in July

Tech stocks that pay dividends are often overlooked by the market. After all, tech companies usually start paying dividends when they run out of room to expand, and tech investors often favor growth over stability. Income-seeking investors might also flock toward higher yields in other sectors, such as energy, pharmaceutical, and real estate.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Pharma Stocks to Buy Right Now

Both giant pharma companies have lagged the broader market of late. Johnson & Johnson's diversified business is a major strength that should help it bounce back. Merck, meanwhile, markets the future best-selling drug in the world, Keytruda. The pharmaceutical industry is an excellent place to look for companies that can...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

My Top Tech IPO to Buy in July

Robinhood disrupted traditional brokerages with free trades. Its platform is tremendously popular with younger investors. It could overcome its growing pains and become a fintech titan. Robinhood Markets, the controversial online brokerage that popularized free stock trades, finally filed its IPO paperwork on July 1. It hasn't set a date...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Turnaround Stocks to Buy Now

The best time to buy turnaround stocks is when their financials have caught up and things are in full swing. Shares are typically artificially depressed due to low growth prospects before that point. When that changes, many investors usually buy the stocks simultaneously, leading to powerful upside rallies. Spirit Airlines...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

Stock market crashes can be frightening. They typically occur without warning, and the often violent plunge in stock prices they bring about can be harrowing to even the most experienced investors. These shocking declines occur relatively often (a market correction of 10% or more happens every 1.84 years, on average),...
StocksZacks.com

5 Stocks with Compelling Buy Points

Sometimes you don’t really have a plan. You’re really looking to play safe, no matter what. And if there’s nothing safe out there, you’d rather stay put, hanging on to what you deem valuable and taking gains on what you consider risky. And a quick look at what earnings season...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Cintas (CTAS) Tops on Q4 Earnings & Sales, Gives Solid View

CTAS - Free Report) has delivered impressive results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 (ended May 31, 2021). Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6% and sales surpassed the same by 13.3%. The company’s earnings in the reported quarter were $2.47 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

WST - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
StocksZacks.com

Ryder System (R) Rewards Shareholders With 3.6% Dividend Hike

R - Free Report) — one of leading players in the Equipment and Leasing space — announced 3.6% hike in its quarterly dividend payout to 58 cents per share (annualized $2.32). The first instalment of the increased dividend will be paid out on Sep 17, 2021 to shareholders as of Aug 23.
StocksZacks.com

5 Strong Buy Stocks with More Room to Run

Earnings season is upon us and initial estimates show that this will be another strong quarter for companies. But with most companies likely to benefit from easier comps, choosing the true winners can be tricky. A basic strategy of sticking to Buy or Hold ranked stocks with positive earnings Expected...
StocksZacks.com

5 Spectacular FAANG Stock Earnings Charts

Earnings season is back and kicks off with the big banks. But most investors are really waiting for the main event: the FAANG stocks. You know them: Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet (aka Google). Netflix will be the first of the FAANGs to report earnings. It reports on July...
StocksZacks.com

Play Revenue Growth With 5 ETFs As Earnings Hopes Too Upbeat

The second-quarter earnings season has hit the market with sky-high stock prices and extremely upbeat expectations. Estimates for the second-quarter earnings have risen steadily for the past six months (per a CNBC article), from the expected 45% growth in January to 65% growth currently compared with the same period last year. It’s the strongest rate of growth since 2009 after the horrible spell of the Great Recession.

