European Commission Fines Car Manufacturers €875 Million For Antitrust Violations

Originally published by, European Commission, an official website of the European Union. The European Commission has found that Daimler, BMW, and Volkswagen Group (Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche) breached EU antitrust rules by colluding on technical development in the area of nitrogen oxide cleaning. The Commission has imposed a fine of € 875 189 000. Daimler was not fined, as it revealed the existence of the cartel to the Commission. All parties acknowledged their involvement in the cartel and agreed to settle the case.