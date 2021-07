Of all the crispy, crunchy, irresistible fried delicacies in this world, I think I probably love Fried Zucchini the best, but now I think that might just be because I hadn’t happened upon Fried Asparagus quite yet. See, asparagus is my favorite vegetable and this recipe takes those bright green spears and brings them to you in crispety-crunchety fried snack form… but right out of your oven. That’s right, no frying! Just baking here, my friends, and you still get all the crunch with none of the grease.