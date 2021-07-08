Cancel
Boaz, AL

Ralph Battles of Boaz died defending America. Lost for almost 80 years, now he’s coming home

By Josh Rayburn
WAAY-TV
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Boaz hero who died in defense of his country is finally coming home. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Thursday that Navy Fireman 2nd Class Ralph C. Battles, 25, of Boaz, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Feb. 12, 2021. Officials used DNA testing and anthropological...

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 2

