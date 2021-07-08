Youth program leader reflects on working with a young man now accused of murder

SYRACUSE — Demetry Spears, the 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old last month in Syracuse had been involved in at-risk youth programs in the past. General Davis runs Real Fathers/Real Men pairing mostly teenage boys up with positive male role models. Davis remembers working with Spears at Danforth Middle School about 4-5 years ago. "It was heartbreaking for me and the team because we knew his mother, we knew him, we knew his family," said Davis. "We worked with him real good. I mean those guys would call us up every day, "Aye you coming up on the weekend?" It was us and them."