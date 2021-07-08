A violent O.C. felon stole a fire truck while working on a state firefighting crew
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer issued a statement slamming the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) for allowing felons convicted of violent felonies to be assigned to minimum-security inmate firefighting crews, an assignment that allows them to shave off as much as 60 percent of their sentence and have their crimes immediately erased from their record upon release from prison.localocnews.com
