Danny Trejo Says He Was Hypnotized By Charles Manson When They Were In Jail Together In the ’60s

For someone who usually plays the baddest, toughest, and meanest characters on the big screen in some of Hollywood’s most action-packed movies, actor and entrepreneur Danny Trejo is actually one of the kindest and most caring individuals you’ll ever meet. Whether that’s saying hello and signing autographs for his fans, helping to serve up tacos and donuts at one of his many restaurants, or quite literally saving a child’s life in an overturned SUV (yes, that actually happened), Trejo is the model for what it means to be a real-life superhero and role model for so many in his community and beyond.