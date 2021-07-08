Danny Trejo Says He Was Hypnotized By Charles Manson When They Were In Jail Together In the ’60s
At 77, Danny Trejo is known for being one of the most beloved character actors in Hollywood. Audiences know him for roles in movies like “Desperado” and “Machete”. But before he was a successful actor, he was an addict who was in and out of prison. On Tuesday, Trejo released his memoir, “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood”. In the memoir, he details his unusual path from the streets of East LA to the Hollywood silver screen.wearemitu.com
