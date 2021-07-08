Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Toosii Names His Top Five Favorite Rappers

By Aleia Woods
Posted by 
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many rappers, old and new, have a deep reverence for their predecessors. This respect and admiration is sometimes rooted in commonalities of upbringings or personal interests that are displayed on wax. But not all rhymers look up to the same artists that are likely on the next person's top rappers list. For others, their musical curiosity can stem from home, be it a family member or a sibling. For 2021 XXL Freshman Toosii, his top five favorite rappers range from blood relatives to heavyweight spitters from the north side of the map.

club937.com

Comments / 0

Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jadakiss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#The Breakfast Club#Raleigh#Xxl#Lox#Queensbridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
B93

Rubi Rose Lists Her Top Five Favorite Hip-Hop Albums

Ask any rapper which artists have created their favorite hip-hop albums and they'll likely mull over the answer. The decision to narrow down every bit of inspiration and lyrical skill into just a few slots takes careful consideration. Give a response that the internet doesn't like and the roasting on social media will ensue. Fail to pick an artist that has a dedicated fan base and those same fans will likely criticize every choice thereafter. When it comes to Rubi Rose's top five favorite hip-hop albums, she stays true to herself, picking five rappers' projects that she personally connects with. The 23-year-old 2021 XXL Freshman has solid reasons for why each album from the five artists, who are also among her top five favorite rappers, makes her list.
Behind Viral Videosthefocus.news

Who is BabySantana? Age and real name of TikTok rapper revealed

The latest releases from rapper and TikToker BabySantana – Antisocial, Antisocial 2, Receipts and Prada Remix – have picked up millions of YouTube views between them. What do we know about BabySantana’s age, real name, and where he’s from?. Who is BabySantana?. BabySantana – real name Steven Lewis, according to...
MusicHipHopDX.com

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious 5's Scorpio Wants To Tour With Drake Or Bruno Mars

Exclusive – Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five laid the blueprint for Hip Hop to fully take shape. Formed in 1978 by Grandmaster Flash, Melle Mel, The Kidd Creole, Keef Cowboy, Scorpio and Rahiem, the groundbreaking group went on to release arguably one of the most important Hip Hop songs of all time — 1982’s “The Message” — which has been sampled hundreds of times by artists such as Ice Cube, Diddy and the late Tupac Shakur.
MusicPosted by
WWD

Rapper IDK Wants His Success to Be a Change Agent

“I’m all about creating things that don’t exist,” says the rapper IDK, aka Jason Mills. “Working in the parameters of things that are happening, to create something that’s not.”. The enterprising Mills is also about sharing the wealth of his success and access in the music industry. Case in point:...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Fans Urge Diddy to Come Out After Praising Lil Nas X's BET Awards 2021 Kiss

Aside from complimenting the 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' rapper, the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker gushes over Queen Latifah for winning an award at the annual event. AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has made people convinced that he's a part of the LGBTQ community. After praising Lil Nas X for his making out session at the BET Awards 2021, the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker was urged by fans to come out.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

The War on Drugs Tease New Song: Watch

The War on Drugs have shared a short video on social media featuring new footage and new music. In an Instagram Story shared by the band, Atlantic Records noted the news, adding: “👀👀.” Check out the teaser via the band’s Instagram below. The band’s last studio album was 2017’s Grammy...
Music2dopeboyz.com

Weekly Dope: Phabo, Blxst + Bino Rideaux, Benny the Butcher & More

With another seven days in the books, we’re catching you up on the best new music with the 253rd installment of our Weekly Dope playlist. On the artwork this week, I ran with a mix of Cali’s own Phabo for his fantastic debut Soulquarius, Blxst and Bino Rideaux for reconnecting on Sixtape 2, Benny the Butcher and Conway the Machine for whippin’ a “Pyrex Picasso” with Rick Hyde, Normani and Cardi B for showing off their “Wild Side,” and Sidibe for her “Ready Enough” single with Devin Morrison and Herb Alpert.
Musicrapradar.com

Video: Toosii “Head Over Hills”

Toosii keeps his head up high and rocks the crowd in the video for his new single, “Head Over Hills”. After persevering through tough times on “Heart Cold“, Toosii shares a sense of hope with a love ballad. The clip trails Toosii out and about, performing on stage, and enjoying fun times among his crew. What a time.
CelebritiesSeattle Times

Mat George, Podcast Host, Killed in Hit-and-Run at 26

Mat George, the 26-year-old co-host of the podcast “She Rates Dogs” known for his humorous takes on dating, pop culture and his identity as a gay man, was struck and killed by a car in Los Angeles on Saturday in what the authorities called a hit-and-run. The Los Angeles Police...
Michigan Stateyr.media

10 Songs to Know if You’re Getting Into Michigan’s Rap Scene

The rap world has revolved around Atlanta for years, but recently Michigan, particularly Detroit, Flint, and surrounding areas, have been giving the South a run for their money. With a new sound, comparable to that started by the Hyphy Movement of the Bay Area, the midwest state is making a name for itself, with new artists constantly gaining country-wide popularity.
MusicAlternative Press

15 music videos that contributed to the uniqueness of the ‘80s

The 1980s were the big bang of music videos—a cosmic explosion of creativity, technology and straight-up weirdness. With the launch of MTV in 1981, some artists used the visual art form to sell sex, youth and anything eye-catching, while others used it to visually define themselves within the music business.
Musiclargeheartedboy.com

Shorties (An Interview with Yelena Moskovich, Kevin Drew on His New Album, and more)

Full Stop interviewed author Yelena Moskovich. Kevin Drew shared the influences behind his latest album with BrooklynVegan. Today's best eBook deals. Paste, BrooklynVegan, and Bandcamp Daily recommended the week's best new albums. Vanity Fair recommended books to read this summer. Pitchfork remembered Biz Markie. The Guardian recommended international authors to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy