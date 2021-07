The Plumas County Sheriff Office has released a statement for homeowners affected by the Beckwourth Complex. It reads, “We are currently establishing a list of property owners within and near the affected area of the Beckwourth Complex. If you believe your property may have been affected, please send an email to [email protected] with all the below information. Once it is safe to begin accessing the affected areas, we will be in touch to communicate the status of your property. Thank you!”