Readers Write: Police and Leneal Frazier, protesting by private homes, public safety, lunch shaming
The Minneapolis police killed Leneal Frazier, and it can hardly be called an accident ("Innocent crash victim is mourned," front page, July 8). A squad car was willfully driving at high speeds through a residential neighborhood in pursuit of a carjacking suspect when it crashed into Frazier's vehicle. Frazier was not the suspect police were after. He was an innocent citizen living what turned out to be the last moments of his life.www.startribune.com
Comments / 0