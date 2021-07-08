Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Readers Write: Police and Leneal Frazier, protesting by private homes, public safety, lunch shaming

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minneapolis police killed Leneal Frazier, and it can hardly be called an accident ("Innocent crash victim is mourned," front page, July 8). A squad car was willfully driving at high speeds through a residential neighborhood in pursuit of a carjacking suspect when it crashed into Frazier's vehicle. Frazier was not the suspect police were after. He was an innocent citizen living what turned out to be the last moments of his life.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Edina, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Richfield, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Carjacking#Food Insecurity#School Lunch#Protest Riot#The State Patrol#Minnesotans#Facebook#Airbnb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Protests
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Tom Brady to Biden: '40 percent of the people still don't think we won'

NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked alongside President Biden at a White House ceremony Tuesday that 40 percent of the country doesn’t believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, alluding to the considerable percentage of Republicans who polls show do not accept Biden’s election victory. “Not a lot of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy