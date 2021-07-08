Blxst’s 2021 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Time flies. Just five years ago, XXL debuted the 2016 Freshman Class with 10 of the biggest names in hip-hop at the time. Brooklyn's own Desiigner, Harlem native Dave East, two Floridians in Kodak Black and Denzel Curry, Philly rap star Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Dicky from a nearby suburb in Cheltenham Township, Pa., Atlanta rappers Lil Yachty, the 10th spot winner, and 21 Savage, Chicago drill rapper-turned-wordsmith G Herbo, and California's Anderson .Paak were all included, hailing from all over the map. Bringing them altogether led to some legendary cyphers and individual freestyles, along with early face time for a few names who would become big-time players in the game. In the years since the cover dropped, these artists have released hit songs, No. 1 albums and plenty of guest verses. Today, XXL highlight the best songs from the 2016 Freshman Class throughout their respective careers. Since each of these artists have stacked catalogs, two of their best tracks are showcased.