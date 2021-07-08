Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Blxst’s 2021 XXL Freshman Freestyle

By Georgette Cline
Posted by 
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blxst believes anything is possible. A year ago, the South Central, Los Angeles native was in a “tricky” financial situation like most artists who experienced the pitfalls of the pandemic. After releasing his critically acclaimed debut EP, No Love Lost, in September of 2020, and its deluxe edition two months later, the 25-year-old hip-hop triple threat started moving on up in streams and prominence. His blend of breezy singing, elite rhymes and supreme production earned him more ears and eyes in his direction than even he anticipated. Bangers like “Chosen” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga, “Overrated” and “Pressure” feature the substance and special sauce that have earned him his rightful place in the 2021 XXL Freshman Class. Blxst is the only artist among the 10 other Freshmen who raps, sings and produces.

club937.com

Comments / 0

Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Nas
Person
J Cole
Person
Jay Rock
Person
Tyga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle#Triple Threat#Real Quiet#Inland Empire#Red Bull Records#Malibu Mood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MusicComplex

Watch Vince Staples Freestyle Over Dr. Dre’s “Xxplosive”

As the world awaits the release of his self-titled fourth studio album, set to arrive this Friday, Vince Staples stopped by Power 106’s L.A. Leakers to drop a freestyle over Dr. Dre’s “Xxplosive” beat. The freestyle comes just a day after Staples released his latest single, “Are You With That?,”...
West, TXmyk104.com

Blxst and Bino Rideaux’s new project ‘Sixtape 2’ drops this week

Blxst and Bino Rideaux will bring the West Coast vibes with their new joint project, Sixtape 2, which drops Friday. The duo decided to join forces again after fans positively received 2019’s six-track Sixtape. The sequel is led by Blxst and Bino Rideaux’s single “Movie,” and a hilarious music video for the track that features the two working at the All Washed Up Car Wash.
Entertainmenthotnewhiphop.com

Morray, Coi Leray, DDG, & Lakeyah Unite For XXL Freshman Cypher

Now that the individual XXL Freshman freestyles have been released in their entirety, it's time for the main event: the group cypher. A tradition that has endured in spite of a shifting musical climate, many remain interested in seeing how the latest crop of Freshman inductees fare in a setting where bars are, at least ostensibly, at the forefront.
Entertainmentkffm.com

These Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs From the 2016 XXL Freshman Class

Time flies. Just five years ago, XXL debuted the 2016 Freshman Class with 10 of the biggest names in hip-hop at the time. Brooklyn's own Desiigner, Harlem native Dave East, two Floridians in Kodak Black and Denzel Curry, Philly rap star Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Dicky from a nearby suburb in Cheltenham Township, Pa., Atlanta rappers Lil Yachty, the 10th spot winner, and 21 Savage, Chicago drill rapper-turned-wordsmith G Herbo, and California's Anderson .Paak were all included, hailing from all over the map. Bringing them altogether led to some legendary cyphers and individual freestyles, along with early face time for a few names who would become big-time players in the game. In the years since the cover dropped, these artists have released hit songs, No. 1 albums and plenty of guest verses. Today, XXL highlight the best songs from the 2016 Freshman Class throughout their respective careers. Since each of these artists have stacked catalogs, two of their best tracks are showcased.
Musichypebeast.com

Lil Durk Lost Out on a Feature In Kanye West's 'DONDA' Album

Kanye West’s highly-anticipated album DONDA is set to drop this Friday and fellow Chicago rapper, Lil Durk was apparently supposed to hop on the project with a feature. Justin LaBoy from REVOLT TV together with NBA All-Star Kevin Durant listened to West’s latest upcoming album over the weekend and had nothing but praise for the JESUS IS KING rapper.
CelebritiesPosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

Here Are the Highest Paid Rappers of 2020

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic curtailing chances for any artists to tour in 2020, several big-name rappers still made money through streaming and other means last year. According to Billboard's report, published on Monday (July 19), rappers Post Malone, Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Baby are among the publication's Top Paid Musicians of 2020.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Narrowly Missed His Chance To Be On Kanye West's Album

Lil Durk is a big fan of Kanye West, recreating some of the music legend's most iconic looks for his "Kanye Krazy" video earlier this year. The Chicago native would jump at anything to be featured on an upcoming album from his idol but it seems as though he narrowly missed his chance to be included on LP10.
CelebritiesPosted by
Club 93.7

Iann Dior Names His Top Five Favorite Rappers

Asking someone to name their favorite artists is a complicated task. Sometimes, the salute comes from the catalog quality. Perhaps it’s a stylistic component that makes them reign supreme. Possibly, the rationale could fall squarely in having an undeniable imprint on the culture. When Iann Dior offers his handful of favorite artists to XXL, he does so by doubling down on each of those notions.
Musicthefocus.news

Who is Lakeyah? Age and career of 2021 XXL's Freshman Class rapper

As Lakeyah is named as one of the artists in the 2021 XXL Freshman Class, music fans around the world are taking note of the rising rap star. The list of musicians who made it to XXL Mag’s Freshman Class were announced on 16 June 2021. A month later and four of the top artists are showing off their skills in a special ‘Cyphers’ session.
Entertainmenthotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke's "Faith" Projected To Debut At #1 On Billboard

Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith will earn him and his family another #1 spot. According to projections by Hits Daily Double, Pop Smoke is set to claim the top spot on Billboard 200 with 110,000 to 120,000 album-equivalent units sold, 4,000 to 6,000 of which will be in traditional album sales.
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Kanye West ‘Donda’ Album Cover Art Revealed

West will make his way to Atlanta for a listening party at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday (July 22). Tickets are currently on sale on ticketmaster.com. According to HipHopDX, the artist hosted his first listening event for Donda at a church in Las Vegas on Sunday (July 18). While the official tracklist has not been released, fans who attended the listening party in Vegas reportedly put together a list of who they think may be on the album. This includes Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Future, Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Tyler, the Creator, Ty Dolla $ign, and Baby Keem.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

J. Cole Salutes Morray's 100M ‘Quicksand’ Views Ahead Of Polo G Collab

Villematic – J. Cole is amongst the many fans eagerly watching his fellow North Carolina rapper and future tour mate Morray rise to prominence. The 2021 HipHopDX Rising Star celebrated his breakout hit “Quicksand” amass over 100 million views on YouTube on Tuesday (July 20). “Let’s goooooooooooooooooo,” J. Cole exclaimed...
Musicchatsports.com

Sha'Carri Richardson Lands Dr. Dre Beats Gig with New Kanye Song

Sha'Carri Richardson isn't competing in the Olympics -- but she's still making it onto millions of TV, phone and tablet screens across the world -- thanks to a new collab with Dr. Dre and Kanye West. The Dre Beats commercial just aired during Game 6 of the NBA finals between...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Believes She Has Best "XXL" Freestyle & Cypher

This season of Coi Leray's career has been her time to shine, but at every turn, the budding artist has been met with criticism. Leray is a part of this year's XXL Freshman class, and since her inclusion was announced, she's defended her talents against naysayers. Previously, Leray's XXL Freshman freestyle caused her to go viral after Hip Hop fans weighed in heavily about her singing-rapping approach. After her Freshman cypher circulated online, the New Jersey-bred artist is once again a trending topic.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Is NBA Youngboy On Tyler, The Creator's New Single?

Tyler, The Creator appears to be delivering an Album Of The Year contender this Friday with the release of Call Me If You Get Lost. The album's due out on Friday but there's been little information on the tracklist available. Last week, Tyler offered fans the first single off of the project, "LUMBERJACK" which included some DJ Drama drops. Tyler's dropping bars on this project, more so than he did on IGOR. The song also seemingly hinted at a potential Drake feature which has yet to be confirmed.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Akademiks Explains Why Drake Is The "Best Rapper Ever"

Love him, hate him, tolerate him, or appreciate him, it cannot be denied that the opinion of DJ Akademiks can have an impact. Today, the media host has connected with Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh's Flagrant 2 podcast, where a variety of topics were discussed. One such highlights arises around the 1 hour and 54-minute mark, when Ak opens up about his favorite rapper of all time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy