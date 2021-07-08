Cancel
Prosecution rests in Mark Redwine trial, the man accused of killing his own son in Colorado

By Tony Keith
KKTV
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The lawyers for a man accused of killing his own son will now get the chance to prove their client is innocent. On Thursday, the prosecution in the Mark Redwine trial rested. Redwine is accused of killing his son in 2012. Dylan Redwine was only 13 when was reported missing while visiting his father in his Durango-area home. Dylan’s body was discovered months later along a U.S. Forest Service Road.

