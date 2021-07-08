Cancel
Tranquility Beach Anguilla Resort Announces One-Third of its Condominiums on Meads Bay Beach Have Sold or are Under Contract and Launches Summer 2021 Promotion

 12 days ago

MEADS BAY BEACH, Anguilla (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Tranquility Beach Anguilla, Anguilla’s newest condominium resort on Meads Bay Beach, is pleased to announce that five of its 15 luxury condominiums have sold or are under contract. The West End boutique resort is now offering 10%, on average, off of the standard purchase price for the next three purchase contracts received by August 31, 2021. Under this limited-time summer special, condominiums are available from $675,000 USD to $2,050,000 USD. As an added incentive, buyers will pay no out-of-pocket Homeowners’ Association (HOA) dues until March 31, 2022.

