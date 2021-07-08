Close knowledge gaps on security topics in a fun and entertaining way: Cloudogu integrates contextual learning from Secure Code Warrior in SCM-Manager

Building security into DevOps has its challenges. Address them with a modern approach to AppSec using Intelligent Orchestration and Code Dx. As a kid, I was fascinated by superheroes like Spider-Man and Superman, and now as an adult I enjoy watching Wonder Woman. There is something about these movies—all the superheroes are unseen and come to the rescue at the right time, and once they have helped, they just disappear without even taking any credit. It made me wonder: why can’t application security be invisible to an organization and especially to developers? Why should developers care what tools we run, how and where we run them, or how they’re configured?