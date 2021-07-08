Cancel
Rouxbe Announces Six Courses Recommended for College Credit by American Council on Education

Times Union
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACE Learning Evaluations helps adults gain academic credit for courses and examinations taken outside traditional degree programs. Rouxbe, the leading online culinary school, today announced that the American Council on Education’s Learning Evaluations has reviewed and recommended college credit for six courses. ACE, the major coordinating body for all the...

www.timesunion.com

