Damian Lillard is the sort of superstar that very rarely hits the trade market. Aside from his remarkable track record as a player, Lillard stands out because of the three guaranteed years remaining on his contract. Acquiring Lillard wouldn't need to be a rental. A new team would have some time to put the proper roster around him, and according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, that idea has emboldened some very surprising teams to pursue a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.