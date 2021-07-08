Thousands headed to Frederick for annual running festival

About 4,000 runners are expected to descend on Frederick this weekend for the 19th Frederick Running Festival.

The event will last all weekend, beginning with a Kids Fun Run on Saturday afternoon. That will be followed by a Twilight 5K at 5 p.m., which will begin at the fairgrounds. The main event, though, is the half marathon set to begin at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The half marathon will start and end at the Frederick Fairgrounds, according to a news release from the city, and a team relay exchange point will be at Hood College.

Motorists should expect delays. Parking areas will be close to the fairgrounds.

“The event will bring additional vehicular traffic and additional pedestrian and bicycle traffic with the runners, their supporters, and first responders protecting the community,” the city statement said. “The public will see a significant police presence all along the route, with additional traffic control devices such as cones, barricades, traffic signs, and variable message boards to help keep participants safe.”

A map with the routes with pace times and the estimated time when the last runner will pass is available at frederickmd.gov/runningfestival.

According to race organizers, the annual running fest has generated $35 million in economic activity since its inception in 2003. More than $600,000 raised through the event has gone to charity, organizers say.