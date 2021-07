As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. We may earn a commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using the links in this post. Have you cut the cord on cable TV, but still want to watch pro sports live? Rest assured, you have plenty of options for streaming your favorite sports online. Games are available to watch on nearly any device you own. The trick figuring out how to watch live sports for free is subscribing to the best combination of streaming services and free viewing options for your favorite teams.