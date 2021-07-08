Cancel
Berrien County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Irwin, Mitchell, Tift, Worth by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Berrien; Colquitt; Cook; Irwin; Mitchell; Tift; Worth SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COOK...SOUTHWESTERN IRWIN NORTHWESTERN BERRIEN...EAST CENTRAL MITCHELL...NORTHERN COLQUITT TIFT AND SOUTHEASTERN WORTH COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM EDT At 717 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Ty Ty to near Doerun. Movement was east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Tifton, Moultrie, Adel, Ocilla, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun, Ty Ty, Phillipsburg, Unionville, Riverside, Poulan, Schley, Funston, Sumner, Sale City and Ellenton.

alerts.weather.gov

