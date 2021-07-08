Special Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dawson; Wibaux SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN WIBAUX AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 518 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles south of Skaar, or 15 miles north of Wibaux, moving east at 50 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wibaux, Hoyt, Hodges and Yates. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Montana.