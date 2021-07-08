FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch gets a new trailer and September release date
When developer TiGames first introduced FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch, the game immediately stood out. The concept of a cybernetically-enhanced rabbit fighting his way through a grungy, dieselpunk world seemed too good to pass up, and it helped that the trailers and gameplay footage appeared to really do the idea justice. Today’s PlayStation State of Play event showed off a brand-new trailer for FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch, bringing along a PC release date of September 7. The game continues to look as impressive as ever in with this fresh gameplay footage.www.pcinvasion.com
