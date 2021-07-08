Mosquito Population Explosion Predicted for the Hudson Valley

Summer is here, and that means lots of warm weather and humidity. It’s also bug season. Some bugs, like spiders, are okay to have around. But others, like ticks, are horrible and seem to serve no purpose. I think that one of the worst, most disgusting bugs are mosquitoes. They are disease carrying, biting, annoying insects. Mosquitoes are responsible for deadly diseases in some parts of the world, and even sometimes here in the Hudson Valley.