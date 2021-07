An extreme heat wave across the Pacific Northwest has caused record-breaking temperatures of over 100°F (37°C). People are trying to cope the best ways they can, whether by staying cool indoors or soaking in pools. However, local wildlife (especially animals with fur coats) are struggling to beat the heat. That’s why Joe Rojas-Burke, a science writer for the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute in Portland, has been trying to help. He recently offered a thirsty squirrel an ice cube so that it could have a cold drink.