Disneyland Resort is set to bring back Halloween events

By Rebekah Ludman
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 12 days ago
Disneyland resort announced Thursday that Halloween events will return from Sept. 3 through Oct. 31, 2021. The events will be held at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

Attractions Haunted Mansion Holiday and Guardians of the Galaxy-Monsters After Dark will be transforms for the season. The Mickey Mouse jack-o’-lantern will be making a return as well.

The Downtown Disney District will be decorated from Sept. 9 through Oct. 31. They will also be selling seasonal treats and launching a new Halloween-themed pumpkin hunt called Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit. Every night of the Halloween season in Disneyland, “Halloween Screams” will return. On weekend nights, “Halloween Screams” will be accompanied by a firework show.

Oogie Boogie Bash will be returning as a separate-ticket event at Disney California Adventure park starting Sept. 9. Tickets will be available July 13 on Disneyland.com. Oogie Boogie Bach will have exclusive offerings like “Frightfully Fun Parade,” Villains Grove at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, and the “Mickey’s Trick & Treat” show.

Disney California Adventure will have a limited-time celebration at the Plaza de la Familia. The celebration is inspired by Dia De Los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead. Disney will have special merchandise and interactive experiences. This experience is going to be available from Sept. 3 through Nov. 2, 2021.

More information about all of the Halloween events at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park can be found on the Disney Parks blog.

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

