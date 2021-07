Get out, get active, have fun together! That’s the message behind the Hmong Community Celebrate Your Parks Day. Statistics show that the Hmong community is disproportionately affected by diabetes, and The City of Brooklyn Center wants to encourage Hmong residents to be active, and let them know all about what the city’s parks have to offer. The event will feature a wide variety of activities and vendors, and everyone’s invited, so come out for Hmong Community Celebrate Your Parks Day Saturday, July 31st from 1-4pm at Centennial Park. Visit http://www.ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us and click on the City Calendar for more information.