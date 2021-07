William “Bubba” Hodge, 32, of Florida was arrested early Thursday, said the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety. According to a charging affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, arresting officers saw him trying to throw a live gator onto the roof of a building. He took the animal by its tail and hit it against an awning, officers said. Hodge slammed the gator onto the ground and stomped on the animal twice, police said. He then threw the reptile over his shoulder and threw it to the ground as if trying to hurt it, officers said.