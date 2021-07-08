'The Fab Tap' mobile bar brings the party to you

Paru Tea Bar will open its second and flagship location in San Diego's La Jolla, taking over the space that housed Harvard Cookin’ Girl for more than a decade. After meeting while studying International Studies at Meiji Gakuin University in Yokohama, Japan, Amy Truong and Lani Gobaleza took inspiration from their experiences abroad and started Paru Tea Bar as a pop up experience. They opened their first brick-and-mortar location in San Diego's Point Loma in 2019. For the second location, Paru owners have partnered with Sunset Projects, a design and fabrication collective with Miki Iwasaki and Jess Falstad, and will offer a retail shop with a tasting bar. One new feature is an art gallery that also serves as a private tasting room called "Bow Hall."
