'The Fab Tap' mobile bar brings the party to you

A new wine bar with dance bar aspirations is coming to the former Thieves Tavern space at 496 14th Street (at Guerrero), and it's called Bar Part Time. Bar Part Time, and its founders Justin Dolezal, Jeremy Castillo, and Dan Small, have gained a following as a pop-up at Mercury Cafe in Hayes Valley — with the first dance-y pop-up having happened in early 2020, shortly before pandemic lockdowns began. They pivoted to delivering their natural wines and waited for restrictions eased before they began doing the pop-up once more, and now they're ready to open a place of their own, aiming for an early fall opening.