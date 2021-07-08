Please Adopt Us: July 9

This week’s adoption news is that the Springer Spaniel brothers, Captain and Beacon, have an adoption pending. We’re all hoping for the best. Our featured animal of the week is Jenny. Jenny is a stunning, six-years old, tortoiseshell cat. And unlike most torti’s this is a sweet and affectionate girl. She’s up-to-date on her vaccines and ready to go to a new home. In case you’re interested in more than one cat, Jenny came to us with her house mates, Scout and Catticus, the five-year old orange and white boys we featured last week.