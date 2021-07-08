Bikers team up with the City of Toledo to better the community
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bikers in Lucas County have joined hands with the City of Toledo to mentor kids and try to make things better. Toledo’s seen a surge in gun violence. Numerous bike clubs have travel to local parks to engage with youth and support the kids. They say for communities at high risk for violence community outreach helps to fight the problem. These bikers are volunteers and do not act like police officers.www.13abc.com
