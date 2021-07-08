Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

The Style Icon Who Wears His Heart on His Skin

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Don’t be afraid to ask questions” says Scott Maggs, whose persona as Jimmy Niggles and charity Skin Check Champions has sparked life-saving conversations for Australian men. A man of many words, it was his beard that truly did the talking. And it wasn’t long before his awareness campaign ‘Beard Season’ turned those most at risk into walking talking billboards all in the name of “inspiring people to get a skin check”. The end result? Over $1,000,000 raised for their national skin check program, and one of the most eye-catching beards in the country to boot.

manofmany.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart On#Skin Cancer#Mental Health#Advertising#Australian#The Opera House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Place
Sydney
Related
Skin CareEsquire

How Painting Helped This Artist Make Peace With His Skin Condition

Artist DaQuane Cherry approaches his creative process as if his characters woke up on the set of their own movie. The New York-based creative paints his signature teddy bear figures into iconic Hollywood scenes and on viral pop-culture images to the tune of their own film-worthy soundtrack. But oftentimes, Cherry finds the best way to get into the zone creatively is to step into character himself. “I like to change my look and my style and hair just because that’s the character I want to play for that day,” he says. “It’s fun, and it helps me to create.”
Designers & Collectionswschronicle.com

His style, his way

Rico Henderson has never been one to follow the crowd, but instead has always marched to the beat of his own drum and his clothing line, C.I.O.R. (Chaos In Our Reign), is no different. Henderson, a full-time barber, has always had an eye for fashion and art. This is also...
Interior Designwmagazine.com

Getting to the Heart of “Provence Style”

Provence, the French region known for its lavender fields, charming villages, and rugged Mediterranean coastline, has a distinctive energy all its own. A universe away from the glamour and grandiosity of Paris—which tends to dominate American imaginations when it comes to the definition of “French style”—Provence is all about sunlight, fresh air, and the sounds and scents of nature.
Skin Carebestproducts.com

12 Best Body Scrubs to Get Perfectly Polished Skin From Head to Toe

Exfoliating is a vital part of a good skincare routine that many of us already incorporate into our beauty regimens. But what about the rest of your body? Most of us have five-step skincare routines for our necks-up, but our chests, backs, bums, and legs deserve a little skincare TLC, too.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

Jeff Goldblum, Eyewear Icon, Designed His Own Glasses

Jeff Goldblum is known for many things. There is the acting, of course, and also the enthusiastic and eccentric personality that runs alongside it. There is his jazz band, and his joyfully weird personal style. Another thing that the legendary renaissance man is known for? His long-standing affinity for statement eyewear. So, naturally, Goldblum has teamed up with one of the best labels in the glasses game—Los Angeles-based Jacques Marie Mage—for a trio of limited-edition frames.
Skin Carechatelaine.com

The Best Face And Body Self-Tanners For An Easy Faux Glow

Self-tanner can be a tricky business, but thanks to innovations like crystal clear formulas and foolproof applicators, getting a professional-looking faux glow is easier than ever. Whether you’re looking for a luxe, skincare-like formula or a drugstore steal that gives you a beachy glow for a fraction of the price, we’ve rounded up the best self-tanners for your face and body.
MakeupPosted by
Shape Magazine

This Cindy Crawford-Approved Tinted SPF Is Like an IRL "Instagram Filter," According to Shoppers

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Eva Thomas. Summer is a difficult time to navigate through the world of makeup. My skin tends to veer to the oily side, so when it's hot and humid, I don't like to wear a full face of anything. The combination of humidity, foundation, and my oily T-zone is a recipe for a mess I just don't want to deal with when I'm out. I prefer lightweight skin tints, but haven't found my holy grail just yet, though I'm currently eyeing Ilia's Super Serum Skin Tint (Buy It, $48, sephora.com) that has Cindy Crawford's stamp of approval.
Skin CareVogue

6 K-Beauty Pros On How To Achieve Glowing Summer Skin

Whether you’re about to jet off to a green-list tropical island or settle into a staycation, it’s time to start planning your summer skincare routine. From dehydrating heat and pore-blocking humidity to those extra strong and damaging UV rays, sunny climes can have myriad effects on our skin. So, what...
Skin Carepowerofpositivity.com

These 6 Homemade Body Scrubs Will Make Your Skin Glow

Homemade body scrubs are a creative, easy way to keep your skin glowing and healthy. Not to mention, making them yourself will soften the blow on your wallet as well. Buying beauty products at the store can get expensive, and they often run out very quickly. These homemade body scrubs will give you more for your money, as you can make them in bulk.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

13 Lip Balms With SPF To Protect Your Lips & Heal A Chapped Pout

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. You diligently apply (and reapply) your sunscreen—but how often do you protect your lips? It's a commonly forgotten area, even though it's one of the thinnest and most sensitive spots on your face, which makes it pretty susceptible to sun damage. Not only are lip sunburns very much a thing (ouch), but that UV damage can also accelerate lip thinning as you age—the inflammation and oxidative stress can weaken the collagen structure, thus deflating your pout at a quicker rate.
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

Battling ingrown hairs, skin bumps and razor burns? These clever products will save you a whole lot of hassle

When it comes to body hair, we’re very much of the belief that whatever your outlook, everyone deserves the right to their desired finish. Whether you prefer to embrace it in all of its natural glory, or trim, pluck, shave, wax or thread it, our body hair (and the skin underneath it) deserves the very best. So why is it we’re so willing to settle for the baggage that our routines so often come with?
MakeupTODAY.com

10 best hyaluronic acid lip balms, lip glosses and more of 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Take a peek into...
Designers & Collectionsmanofmany.com

Designer Behind Post Malone’s Custom Outfits Drops First Collection – ‘Candy Flip’

When he’s not designing Post Malone’s custom cowboy hats and outfits, Roman Just, of label Jody Just, is working on his own statement pieces. With designs that feature the same bold patterns and prints popularised by the brands signature custom cowboy hats. These garms’ offer a new elevated direction for designer, incorporating his experience as an art director, stylist, model and resident DJ in the downtown New York scene. The result is an authentic connection to the culture reflected in every piece.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Fortnite world champ Bugha gets his Icon Series skin

We didn't get a Fortnite World Cup last year, so one can't blame 2019 world champ Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf for continuing to soak up the limelight. This time, Bugha is finally getting his own Fortnite skin as part of the celebrity-filled Icon Series. Epic announced Bugha's Fortnite skin on Monday,...
Hair CareRunnersWorld

9 best body groomers for men

Trimming or shaving your body hair not only tidies up your appearance, but it can also help reduce your drag when cycling. Thankfully, DIY hair removal has never been easier, with the best body groomers neatening up everything from your leg hair to your eyebrows. Not sure where to start?...
Skin Carefinehomesandliving.com

Different Types of Facial Masks and Their Benefits

Face masks have been around for centuries, and for a good reason. They’re great to use and can often produce immediately visible results, even after the first use, whether it be clear skin or that glowing looking you get after your face has had a good deep clean. However, with our skin being unique, what may work for us may not work for another. This is because skin condition varies from person to person, along with taking our diet and health into consideration to make our face care needs specific to each one of us.
Skin CarePopSugar

Hero Cosmetics Has Everything You Need to Battle Breakouts Without Being Harsh

If you have acne-prone skin, you know how important it is to care for your breakouts and blemishes the right way. Although it's tempting to pick and prod at those whiteheads and blackheads, it can make things worse and lead to stubborn scarring and hyperpigmentation. Caring for acne requires a balance of skin-nourishing products and effective treatments. If you overdo it with harsh ingredients, it can make your skin worse as well. Luckily, Target houses one of the best brands for all things acne: Hero Cosmetics. The brand takes a gentle yet effective approach to treating acne in all its stages, from skin-saving hydrocolloid patches that are the brand's bestsellers to postpimple recovery balms and serums. Whether you need to prevent, treat, or heal acne, the brand has got your back with effective acne solutions without being too harsh on the skin.
Skin Carepsychreg.org

Skincare Ingredients Which Can Damage Your Skin in the Sun

If you think make-up will protect your skin from burning, you may be wrong. Around seven times the normal amount of foundation is needed to get a sufficient amount of sun protection. What many may not realise is that there are certain ingredients in your everyday make-up products that can...
Skin CareHelloGiggles

Here's How Dr. Pimple Popper Keeps Her Skin Bump-Free

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Cleanse, moisturize, sleep, repeat—or not. From the 18-product maximalists to the one-and-done movers and shakers, everybody's skin care routine differs. In A.M. to P.M., we explore the morning and evening routines of people with different skin care concerns, from targeting acne to embracing vegan beauty.
Skin Carereviewed.com

8 cream bronzers to try for a sun-kissed glow

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Cream bronzers aren’t a new phenomenon, but they're becoming increasingly popular because of the natural, sun-kissed finish they leave on the skin. Many flock to them as a way to achieve a tanned look without the dangerous UV exposure, or a natural contour when applied in the hollows of their cheeks without any harsh lines or a cakey powder finish. These eight creams are long-wearing, easy to blend, and won’t budge from sweat or heat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy