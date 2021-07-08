The Style Icon Who Wears His Heart on His Skin
“Don’t be afraid to ask questions” says Scott Maggs, whose persona as Jimmy Niggles and charity Skin Check Champions has sparked life-saving conversations for Australian men. A man of many words, it was his beard that truly did the talking. And it wasn’t long before his awareness campaign ‘Beard Season’ turned those most at risk into walking talking billboards all in the name of “inspiring people to get a skin check”. The end result? Over $1,000,000 raised for their national skin check program, and one of the most eye-catching beards in the country to boot.manofmany.com
