Apothecary museum to reopen

The Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum will reopen to the public on July 11, after closing last year due to the pandemic. The apothecary museum joins the Gadsby’s Tavern Museum, Alexandria Archaeology Museum and The Lyceum in offering visitors a taste of Alexandria history. The museum will offer two tours, a self-guided tour of the first floor of the Stabler-Leadbeater building and a guided tour of both floors of the museum, according to a news release.