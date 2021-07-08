Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, VA

Apothecary museum to reopen

By Editorials
alextimes.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum will reopen to the public on July 11, after closing last year due to the pandemic. The apothecary museum joins the Gadsby’s Tavern Museum, Alexandria Archaeology Museum and The Lyceum in offering visitors a taste of Alexandria history. The museum will offer two tours, a self-guided tour of the first floor of the Stabler-Leadbeater building and a guided tour of both floors of the museum, according to a news release.

alextimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Alexandria, VA
Lifestyle
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Alexandria, VA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Gov Apothecary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Travel
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy