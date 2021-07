The Baseus LED smart lamp is an optimized illumination solution for users looking to enjoy better lighting in their living or working space that will better suit their needs. The lamp maintains a modern aesthetic that will fit in perfectly with existing decor and is outfitted with 32 full-spectrum LEDs that are capable of offering three color modes ranging from 3000K to 6000K. The adjustable brightness functionality will offer users 100% illumination all the way down to just 5% to offer access to precision lighting.