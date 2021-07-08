Cancel
5 Best Immersion Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

By Food Network Kitchen
Food Network
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest Cordless: All-Clad Cordless Immersion Blender. Best for Beginners: Crux Artisan Series Cordless Immersion Blender. Most Variety: Breville Control Grip Immersion Blender. Immersion blenders are a great tool for smaller blending jobs or a fast way to blend pots of hot liquids with less mess. If you love a fast smoothie in the morning or making your own salad dressings, an immersion blender can be a handy tool that doesn’t take up a lot of space and helps you get the job done. Some immersion blenders come with accessories like mini chop food processors, blending carafes and whisk attachments. Immersion blenders are easier to clean and can be stashed away in a drawer or cabinet when not in use. Because they are so small and versatile, an immersion blender may become one of your most used tools in the kitchen.

