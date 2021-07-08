U.S. agricultural futures fall

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Wheat futures higher after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) lowered its spring wheat condition rating due to drought. Concerns about weather-reduced crops in some wheat areas of European and Black Sea region also supportive. * CBOT's most-active wheat contract scaled a two-month high in overnight trading. * Spot Minneapolis Grain Exchange spring wheat reached its highest point on Monday since November 2012. * The USDA on Monday said just 11% of the U.S. spring wheat crop was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, down 5 points from a week earlier and below trade expectations. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 14-1/2 cents higher at $7.12-1/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 16-1/4 cents to $6.68-1/2 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 11-1/2 cents to $9.35-1/4 per bushel. CORN - Up 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Corn higher on worries about hot and dry weather in parts of the Midwest. Lower-than-expected crop ratings in a weekly USDA report adding support. * Actively traded December corn broke through technical chart resistance at its 50-day moving average during overnight trading and matched Monday's two-week high. * The USDA on Monday said 65% of the U.S. corn crop was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, unchanged from a week earlier and a point below trade expectations. * CBOT December corn last traded 12-1/2 cents higher at $5.64-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 15 to 22 cents per bushel * Soybeans rebound from Monday's losses on concerns about hot and dry forecasts for the U.S. Midwest and northern Plains as the crop nears its pod setting and filling stage of development. * Actively traded November soybeans held technical chart support at its 50-day moving average in overnight trading. * The USDA on Monday said 60% of the U.S. soybean crop was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, up 1 point from a week earlier and in line with trade expectations. * Forecasters expect above-normal heat in northern areas of the Plains and Midwest over the next 10 days, adding stress to drought-hit crops. * China's soybean imports from Brazil slipped in June from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 17-1/4 cents higher at $14.45-1/4 a bushel, while November soybeans were 20-1/2 cents higher at $13.93-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by Barbara Lewis)