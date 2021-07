The Google Pixel 5a has been in news for a few past months. It was speculated in April that the phone has been canceled, but Google was quick to respond that it will be launching around the same time as the Pixel 4a did last year. The Pixel 4a was made official in August, which indicates that the Pixel 5a may break cover in the same month. A recent by Bloomberg also claimed that the Pixel 5a will be launching in August. Ahead of the expected launch, the Pixel 5a has bagged approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).